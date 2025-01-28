Masaaki Noiri certain Shakir Al-Tekreeti felt the full brunt of his chopping leg kicks: "It was broken"

Japanese striking sensation Masaaki Noiri has finally picked up his breakthrough victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

The former two-division K-1 world champion scored a second-round knockout win over Shakir Al-Tekreeti in their featherweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 170 last Friday.

Masaaki Noiri displayed an outstanding performance in front of the Impact Arena crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, to snap his two-fight losing skid.

Following this triumph, the 31-year-old athlete spoke to seasoned journalist Nick Atkin for an interview and was asked if he had inflicted too much damage on the legs of his Iraqi opponent, and he responded with:

"I don't know. I didn't look at the leg when I was fighting. But when I was kicking it, I felt something. So probably it was broken."

Watch the full interview of Masaaki Noiri here:

Prior to this win, Noiri sustained back-to-back losses at the hands of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in June 2024 at ONE 167 and Liu Mengyang in December 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 92, which were both unanimous decision defeats.

Masaaki Noiri wants in on ONE 172 card

Now that he has regained his confidence back and received minimal damage in his clash with Al-Tekreeti, Masaaki Noiri is open to having a quick turnaround to compete on March 23 at ONE 172, which will happen in his home country of Japan.

He revealed this during his in-Circle interview with 'The Dragon,' Mitch Chilson, and he won't have any issue with him being pitted with any opponent as long as he inch closer toward a world title shot in the foreseeable future, as he stated:

"Of course, in ONE 172, the big event in Japan, I would love to be on that fight card. But when it comes to my opponent, I know that once I signed with ONE Championship, my goal is the ONE featherweight belt. But today, I just made one win. So, anyone would work. I just want to show a fight that would connect me to that belt."

Fans can rewatch all the exciting action from ONE 170 via watch.onefc.com.

