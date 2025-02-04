"He's truly one of the best" - Masaaki Noiri stacks praise on Tawanchai ahead of interim world title war at ONE 172 in Saitama

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri has nothing but respect for Tawanchai PK Saenchai before they bless the audience inside the Saitama Super Arena to a war of the ages on March 23.

The 31-year-old Nagoya native has a big task on the horizon as he looks to end the Thai's lengthy win streak, ruin his two-sport dream, and - most importantly - claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172 in Japan.

However, he knows it'll be easier said than done given the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's world-class skillset that has taken him to the very top of the ONE roster.

Speaking at the ONE 172 press conference last week, the former two-division K-1 champion shared:

"He's an incredibly strong fighter who can do everything - both punches and kicks. He's truly one of the best."

ONE 172 will be available to watch at onefc.com. Tickets for the organization's loaded card in Saitama are available here.

Masaaki Noiri says he "will definitely win" at ONE 172

Praise aside, Masaaki Noiri is on deck to prove that he can be the man to beat the striking wizard in 'The Land of the Rising Sun.'

Taking to Instagram shortly after the bout was confirmed, he wrote:

"The match has been decided! On Sunday, March 23rd, I will be fighting Tawanchai in the interim championship match at Saitama Super Arena. I am happy to be able to compete against such an amazing fighter on such an amazing stage, and I am very grateful to @onechampionship and @yodchatri!

"To be honest, I know there will be a lot of different voices and opinions. But now that it's been decided, I'll just go for it. Believe in myself, believe in my team, and fight as always. Please come and watch and support us at the world's biggest tournament! I will definitely win together with @k1takeru!!"

Check out his post below:

Masaaki Noiri may have taken some time to adjust to his new surroundings, going down to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang in back-to-back fights last year.

However, he bounced back with a punishing second-round KO of Iraqi powerhouse Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 to book a ticket to 26 pounds of gold.

He hopes to keep the ball rolling and set up a world title unification clash against Superbon, one that will be electric for as long as it lasts with both athlete's abilities to cause mayhem whenever they step inside the ring.

