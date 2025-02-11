“Japanese fighters must win” - Masaaki Noiri proud to banner ONE 172 megaevent alongside Takeru in Japan

Featherweight kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri of Japan is coming off a much-needed second-round knockout over Iraq's Shakir Al-Tekreeti in January, and will be looking to build on that momentum in his next fight.

Noiri delivered the goods at ONE 170, showcasing the power and aggression that made him a kickboxing menace in his home country. That win snapped a two-fight skid for the 31-year-old.

Now, Noiri is set to return to action next month in a quick turnaround, as he competes on home soil.

Speaking at the recent ONE 172 press conference, Noiri expressed his excitement with the blockbuster offering. He then called on his fellow Japanese athletes to unite in a show of force.

The 31-year-old said:

"I'm truly excited to face my toughest opponent yet on the incredible stage of ONE's Japan event. As this is a Japan event, I believe all of us Japanese fighters must win. Particularly, Takeru and I absolutely must secure victories. I want to win impressively before Takeru's fight and pass the baton to him on a high note. Please look forward to it."

The main event of ONE 172 features a highly anticipated showdown between global icons Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Masaaki Noiri competes for interim ONE gold against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172

After his latest victory in the world's largest martial arts organization, Japanese star Masaaki Noiri now has his first shot at ONE Championship gold. But he will have to get through one of the toughest tests in his career to capture it.

Noiri will face off with featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

