ONE 172: Tawanchai takes on Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing strap in massive spectacle in Japan

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is fresh off a scintillating stoppage victory over fellow Thai warrior Superbon a couple of weeks ago at ONE 170.

However, the 25-year-old is already booked for a quick turnaround and will be gunning for his second golden belt.

Tawanchai is set to face Japanese star Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which broadcasts live in Asia primetime from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Tawanchai successfully defended his Muay Thai strap at ONE 170, as he knocked out Superbon in the second round of their headliner. Meanwhile, Noiri was also successful on the same card, where he took care of business against Iraq's Shakir Al-Tekreeti, winning by second-round stoppage as well.

ONE 170 took place in Bangkok, Thailand at the Impact Arena last Friday, Jan. 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a replay of all the action on-demand.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai thankful to put Superbon chapter of his career in the rearview mirror: "I felt relieved"

It seems Tawanchai PK Saenchai can put his rivalry with fellow Thai fighter Superbon to rest, at least for the time being. The 25-year-old admits he felt relieved after beating his senior at ONE 170.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Tawanchai said:

"I felt relieved. All of my hard work, I felt like in the last few fights, I might not be 100% at training. But this time, I had been training really hard and I feel relieved that the belt is still with me."

If Tawanchai is victorious against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang this March, he will set up a third bout against Superbon to unify the featherweight kickboxing gold.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tawanchai's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.