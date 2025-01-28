“I can get that belt” - Tawanchai hopes emphatic KO at ONE 170 earns him kickboxing title shot versus Superbon

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai turned in one of his most awe-inspiring performances yet last weekend.

The 25-year-old phenom successfully retained his gold with a one-sided destruction of featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in the ONE 170 main event.

Tawanchai knocked Superbon down three times en route to a technical knockout victory in round two.

After the fight, Tawanchai expressed his desire to go after Superbon's kickboxing strap soon.

Addressing the media at the official ONE 170 press conference backstage, Tawanchai talked about his next move.

The 25-year-old said:

"My next dream is to get the kickboxing belt, and I want to become a two-sport world champion. There are many people who are talking down on me right now, but I will prove to everyone that I can get that belt."

Tawanchai erased all doubts in his own mind with win over Superbon: "I got to prove to myself that I am better"

More than proving to the world that he is the true king of the featherweight Muay Thai division, Tawanchai PK Saenchai wanted to prove to himself that he is the best.

Tawanchai did more than that last weekend at ONE 170, where he reestablished his dominance.

He said:

"The last time, I remember after we finished that fight, I went back, and I was under a lot of pressure from online [critics], and I didn't talk to anyone for weeks, and it's safe to say that I lost my fire back then when I finished that fight. But then I thought to myself, these are just words. I only have to do better. I have to train harder, and now this time, I got to prove to myself that I am better."

