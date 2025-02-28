Two-sport champ Superlek emerges as an overwhelming favorite over interim champ Nabil Anane in fan poll ahead of ONE 172 

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane are set to clash once again next month, and many believe the two-sport, two-division ONE world champion is primed to deliver a repeat performance against the towering 6-foot-4 phenom.

A recent poll conducted by ONE Championship revealed that 71 percent of fans expect Superlek to emerge victorious in their highly anticipated rematch to crown the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE 172, set to take place at Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Check out the results below:

That sentiment holds weight, considering how their first encounter unfolded in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22. Competing under flyweight Muay Thai rules, Superlek wasted no time in showcasing why he’s called “The Kicking Machine,” dismantling Anane with relentless leg strikes.

Unfortunately for Anane, the Thai superstar wasn’t done there. Spotting an opening, he delivered a devastating body shot that folded his opponent, sealing a knockout victory in just 2:03 of the opening frame.

Since then, everything Superlek has touched has turned to gold. Most notably, he made quick work of Jonathan Haggerty to claim the lineal bantamweight Muay Thai crown while reigning as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek faces a different Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Meanwhile, the dismal defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 proved to be a pivotal moment for Nabil Anane. Though it was a bitter pill to swallow, it fueled his resurgence.

The 20-year-old Thai-Algerian has since gone on an impressive six-fight winning streak, with three of those victories coming by stoppage.

Anane’s biggest triumph to date came this past January at ONE 170, where he shocked Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Now, with momentum on his side and revenge on his mind, Anane is determined to defy the odds and even the score with Superlek at ONE 172.

ONE 172 will broadcast live worldwide through watch.onefc.com.

