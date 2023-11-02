FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty shakes Muay Thai’s foundations with upset win over Nong-O

In April 2023, at ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty scored a massive victory that transcended the combat sports community after knocking out Nong-O Hama in their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight.

This victory by the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was revisited by ONE Championship through their official YouTube channel. It was part of the buildup to Haggerty’s upcoming fight with Fabricio Andrade this Saturday, November 3, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The video was posted on November 1, 2023, with the description:

Before ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty faces ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade for the division's vacant kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive the incredible upset victory that earned him the Muay Thai gold and snapped legendary striker Nong-O's 10-fight winning streak at ONE Fight Night 9!

It was Haggerty’s second bout in the higher weight class after officially moving up to the bantamweight division due to issues with weight cutting. Before this match with Nong-O, the British superstar had already scored a majority decision win against Vladimir Kuzmin.

‘The General’ showed that he adapted well to his new weight class by bringing in his power and speed from the flyweight division. He didn’t let the forward pressure of the former champion push him back and fight with his backfoot. Instead, he retaliated by fully maximizing his length advantage to throw kicks.

The Knowlesy Academy representative threw a variety of attacks, but the main weapon that found the most success was his powerful one-two punch combination that sent the 36-year-old Thai down to the canvas three times.

In the last minute of the opening round, Haggerty scored the first knockdown, but Nong-O was able to beat the count of the referee. 19 seconds later, the Londoner recorded another knockdown of the Evolve MMA representative, and he once again beat Oliver Coste’s 10-second count.

But Haggerty was not going to be denied as he swarmed Nong-O with a barrage of punches until he landed the right-hand punch that planted him like a tree, officially becoming the new king of the bantamweight division.

The newly crowned divisional world champion wants to bring the momentum from this career-defining victory into his upcoming showdown with Andrade and become the division’s newest two-sport world champion as he attempts to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.