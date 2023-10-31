“Doubt me now” - Fans rally behind Jonathan Haggerty following historic upset of legendary Nong-O

When ONE Championship announced that Jonathan Haggerty would move up in weight to challenge Nong-O Hama for his bantamweight Muay Thai world title, many fans raised their eyebrows because they thought that he would just end up like his British compatriot, Liam Harrison, who absorbed a first-round TKO loss at the hands of the Thai superstar.

The doubt from fans continued to creep in as they looked back on how Rodtang disposed Haggerty in their rematch because the ‘Iron Man’ and Nong-O have a similar fighting style of being a pressure fighter with powerful combinations.

But the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion always had confidence in himself and defied the odds stacked against him to score an incredible upset victory over the then-unbeaten ONE Championship champion.

‘The General’ acclimated himself to the new division and obliterated the dominant title holder in just one round to dethrone him and begin a new era in the division, with him being the new champion.

This incredible achievement by Haggerty was honored by fans all over the world after ONE Championship posted the video of his championship triumph on October 30 on their Instagram account and captioned it with:

“Proved them WRONG 😤 Can Jonathan Haggerty continue his remarkable journey and become a two-sport ONE World Champion on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? @jhaggerty_”

The comments from users @grandlandelite, @juliusnordberlin, @ominous.weapons, @sanjay_ariyana, and @hnct27 spearheaded the positive reception that the video received, as they commented:

“Haggerty runs on cryptonite @jhaggerty_”

“legendary”

“‘Doubt me now!’”

“I can feel his power through my screen on every highlight i swear😂“

“Nothing was given, well deserved🙏🏼🙏🏼“

Screenshot of fans' comments

Haggerty is now ready to make history as he takes on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for subscribers in North America.