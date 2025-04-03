"Worked your whole life for this" - Jonathan Haggerty in full support of Lyndon Knowles' world title challenge against Roman Kryklia

United Kingdom standout Lyndon Knowles is a constant figure in the corner of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his younger brother, Freddie Haggerty, during their bouts as he is one of their coaches. Now, it is his turn to step inside the circle.

The 38-year-old, most recognized for sporting a pink bowler's hat and a vintage handlebar mustache, will challenge two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4.

Ahead of his monumental ONE debut, Knowlesy Academy founder Christian Knowles penned a heartfelt letter to his younger brother on Instagram, which can be seen below:

In the comments section, 'The General' voiced his support for his longtime coach, writing:

"Worked your whole life for this moment mate! #ANDNEW🔥"

Screenshot of comment. [Christian Knowles/Instagram]

Knowles will need to be at his absolute best as Kryklia has proven to be an absolute terror since his promotional debut in November 2019. He has finished all but one of his six foes under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight Night 30 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lyndon Knowles excited to pull off stunning upset over Roman Kryklia

Lyndon Knowles has fought the best fighters throughout his near 100-fight career, and he cares little about his underdog status against Roman Kryklia, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship, at ONE Fight Night 30.

He recently spoke with Combat Sports Today about his anticipated ONE debut, saying:

"I've done it my whole career. A lot of people said I'm too little, I'm too small, but I'm gonna prove everyone wrong."

Watch the entire interview below:

