WATCH: Anatoly Malykhin, Roman Kryklia highlight ONE Championship's wildest heavyweight knockouts

Heavyweight fighters are some of the most intriguing athletes in the world of sports today because of their ability to knock out their opponents with lightning-fast precision.

Under the ONE Championship banner, two names that have carved out their spots atop the list of prolific knockout artists are Anatoly Malykhin and Roman Kryklia.

Malykhin has been an unstoppable force of nature since joining the promotion in 2021, putting together a resume of six straight victories - three coming via knockout and three more via TKO.

Names such as Arjan Bhullar and Reinier de Ridder top the Golden Team and Tiger Muay Thai fighter's list of victims thus far and it has led to him claiming the ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world championships - making him the first-ever three-division champ in the promotion's history.

But when talking about pure unadulterated power in the Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, Kryklia is your man.

The 32-year-old from Ukraine put together a resume featuring five finishes out of his six outings thus far, leading to him becoming the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Watch some of the best heavyweight knockouts in ONE Championship history below:

Anatoly Malykhin hints at fighting at an even lighter weight

Already one of the most accomplished fighters in ONE Championship history, Malykhin's thirst for greatness has him contemplating fighting in an even lighter weight class.

'Sladkiy' recently teased on his Instagram stories that he might try his hand at fighting in the welterweight division.

Taken at face value, it can be interpreted as Malykhin joking about as he tends to do on his social media, but due to his competitive nature, it just might be a thought that he is seriously entertaining.