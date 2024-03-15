FREE FULL FIGHT: Anatoly Malykhin makes three-division history in electrifying knockout of Reinier de Ridder in Qatar

In the main event, ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin sought to become only the first-ever three-division world titleholder by taking Reinier de Ridder's middleweight MMA crown. Combat sports fans have witnessed many great moments through the years, and ONE 166 earlier this month served as the staging ground for another big historical event.

ONE Championship had already seen a three-sport ONE world champion in the form of Stamp Fairtex but was yet to have someone utterly dominate three divisions.

By the weigh-ins, the lifetime heavyweight fighter in 'Sladkiy' proved everyone wrong by weighing in at 204.5 pounds, and all that stood between him and making history was defeating de Ridder for a second time.

Unlike their first meeting, 'The Dutch Knight' was more cautious in the early rounds and allowed Malykhin to be the aggressor, seemingly playing the counter-attacker role, which he did to perfection. However, Malykhin was not going to be denied and eventually broke through his defense repeatedly in the later rounds before retiring on his back in the third round, giving the Russian star the history-making moment.

Relive the thrilling middleweight MMA world championship clash below.

Anatoly Malykhin outlines future plans after beating Reinier de Ridder

To be considered an all-time great athlete in the world of combat sports, a fighter must have equal parts of ambition and drive to continuously put on great showing.

However, Anatoly Malykhin is not one to rest on his laurels, and if he could have it his way, he would go for a fourth world championship in another sport - that being boxing.

The Golden Team gym standout recently shared that he wants to try his hand at the sweet science in the hopes of becoming the first to ever reach such an achievement.