ONE Fight Night 14 results: Stamp Fairtex makes history as three-sport world champ with TKO of Ham Seo Hee

Before the main event showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee unfolded inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, longtime ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee stepped inside the circle to announce her retirement.

As a result, the pair’s scheduled five-round was upgraded into a showdown to determine the true queen of the division – and Stamp executed her role to perfection with a TKO to close out the female-led ONE Fight Night 14 bill covered in gold confetti and the world title on her shoulder this past Friday, September 29.

She had to face some adversity on her way to becoming a bona fide three-sport queen, though, as Ham started the contest ready to bring the action to her. The South Korean veteran waded into enemy territory behind teasing jabs to prevent Stamp from landing her routine combinations.

Still, the Pattaya native didn’t crumble, deflecting every shot with her trademark roundhouse kicks to assert dominance.

After a feeling-out process in the opening stanza, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate knew the best path to victory was to step forward, play the role of the aggressor, and hit ‘Hamzzang’ with some of her best shots.

Though that gave her some advantage for a good minute, her defense was left in the abyss. As she poured on her 36-year-old rival with her punching power, Ham caught her with a straight left down the pipe that dropped her to the canvas.

The South Korean followed her down and poured strikes from the top. However, Stamp was having none of that. She stayed composed in the guard and went for a guillotine choke before locking in a near-successful armbar attempt as the seconds wound down at the end of the second frame.

With an opportunity for a highlight-reel finish for both parties in the previous frame, they did not waste time meeting in the middle of the circle to get the third frame underway.

Ham dropped her guard and crept forward behind jab-straight combos while the 25-year-old had to work off her back foot and play counterattack. But, in a turn of events, the Pattaya native delivered a cruel straight right to the body that instantly drew a reaction from the Team Mad athlete.

Suspecting that a finish was near, the former two-sport queen burst into action and targeted the damaged midsection of Ham with a barrage of knees, a crushing shovel hook, and a simple one-two to create history for herself and her nation.

Official result: Stamp Fairtex defeats Ham Seo Hee via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:04 of round three to claim the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title

What seemed so impossible for the lifelong martial artist once was now a reality. Stamp had finally achieved the moment she had been longing for, tasting success in all disciplines that she had competed in on the grandest stage of combat sports.

The ONE atomweight MMA world champion walked away with a hefty US$50,000 performance bonus for her efforts and will now look to carry on Angela Lee’s legacy as the queen of the division.