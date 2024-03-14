Three-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin eyeing fourth belt in boxing: “This is just the beginning of our journey”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is the first and only simultaneous triple champ in MMA history.

Malykhin captured the ONE middleweight MMA world title from rival ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event took place at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1st.

‘Sladkiy’ needed just three rounds to take care of business against De Ridder, winning via technical knockout to take home the gold.

But he isn’t satisfied. Malykhin is eyeing a fourth world title, this time in a different sport. Following the footsteps of many MMA fighters today, Malykhin is looking at trying his hand at professional boxing.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin made his ambitions known. ‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I think history will be made when we get four belts and one more in boxing. Then we’ll make history. But, for now, this is just the beginning of our journey.”

One of the hardest punchers in all of MMA wants to try boxing? Sounds familiar. Whether or not it happens is a totally different story. Fans will have to wait and see.

Anatoly Malykhin wants Francis Ngannou in a boxing match: “See you soon, Francis”

Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin already has an opponent in mind for his first fight in ‘the sweet science.’ The Russian stalwart has singled out former UFC champ turned boxer ‘The Predator’ Francis Ngannou as the man he wants to face in the ring.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Malykhin called out ‘The Predator':

“I want to make more history,” said Malykhin, speaking through a translator. “My next big goal is to get a big win in boxing.”

“Francis Ngannou will no longer be able to escape me. See you soon, Francis.”