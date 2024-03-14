  • home icon
  • Anatoly Malykhin believes he’ll cross paths with Reinier de Ridder again down the line: “This feud is not over” 

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 14, 2024 07:01 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin and Reiner de Ridder - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin of Russia believes his rivalry with former two-division king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder is far from over.

In fact, the hard-hitting Russian mauler says he fully expects to cross paths with De Ridder again before it’s all said and done.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin said he would give De Ridder another run at the belts he lost.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I think he’s a solid fighter. He still deserves another chance, but first, he needs to do two fights and get on a winning streak. And I need a heavyweight fight, then one at light heavyweight, and then I’m ready for a middleweight trilogy. This feud is not over.”

Malykhin faced De Ridder in a highly anticipated rematch in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event took place live from the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1st.

‘Sladkiy’ ended up taking home a third-round technical knockout victory and his third MMA world title.

Anatoly Malykhin out on the hunt for his next victim: “Find me a heavyweight”

At a perfect 14-0, with all of his victories ending inside the distance, there’s no question Anatoly Malykhin is one of, if not the most feared man in MMA right now.

A holder of three divisional world titles, Malykhin now faces the absurd challenge of trying to defend them all. But the 36-year-old says he will do his best, starting with a return to the highest order.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Malykhin had this to say:

“If there is an opportunity to fight in a couple weeks, I’ll take it. I have a couple bruises that need to heal from my last fight. Once those heal, I’m ready. Find me an opponent. Find me a heavyweight. I’m ready to fight.”

