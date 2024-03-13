“He will no longer escape me” – Anatoly Malykhin targets superfight with Francis Ngannou

Three-division MMA king ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is on top of the world. It seems nothing is impossible for the reigning ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion.

This is why the 36-year-old Russian megastar wants to try his hand at an entirely different sport and is looking to follow in the footsteps of superstar athletes before him. Malykhin aims to enter the boxing ring and compete in ‘the sweet science’. He already has an opponent in mind – former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou recently entered the world of professional boxing, finding success against heavyweight legend Tyson Fury in a crossover boxing bout not too long ago. Last weekend, Ngannou was stopped in the second round against Olympian Anthony Joshua.

‘The Predator’ is now 0-2 as a boxer, but he’s represented himself quite well in the sport, which is why Malykhin believes a showdown with Ngannou would be a huge draw.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Malykhin called out Ngannou.. The ONE Championship triple champ said:

“I want to make more history,” said Malykhin, speaking through a translator. “My next big goal is to get a big win in boxing.”

“Francis Ngannou will no longer be able to escape me. See you soon, Francis.”

Whether or not this fight actually gets made sits a little outside the realm of possibility. Nonetheless, it’s fun to speculate. Who would win this hypothetical boxing matchup?

When will Anatoly Malykhin return to MMA?

Whether or not Anatoly Malykhin makes it as a boxer is a mystery. However, one thing’s for certain in MMA, he is at the top. It’s not out of the realm of reality to call him the best heavyweight fighter in the game today.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Malykhin says he is on the lookout for his next opponent, particularly at heavyweight.

Malykhin said:

“If there is an opportunity to fight in a couple weeks, I’ll take it. I have a couple bruises that need to heal from my last fight. Once those heal, I’m ready. Find me an opponent. Find me a heavyweight. I’m ready to fight.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Malykhin’s next fight.