Anatoly Malykhin looking for time off and have ‘second baby’ with wife Anita: “We need some time to recover”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight & middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is ready to disappear into a well-deserved vacation following his history-making performance at ONE 166: Qatar last weekend.

Malykhin battered and beat arch-rival ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title and become a three-division world champion.

The event took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City last Friday, March 1. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription or on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE 166: Qatar post-event press conference, Malykhin talked about taking a break and maybe trying to welcome a new addition to the family with wife Anita.

‘Sladkiy’ stated:

“My wife tells me that we are ready for a second baby therefore we need some time to recover.”

More Malykhins on the way? The more, the merrier.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong on potential event in Russia: “I want to bring Anatoly Malykhin to Moscow”

There is no denying Anatoly Malykhin is a huge star, and a Russian homecoming could be in order.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said at the ONE 166 press conference that he would love to explore the option of a live ONE event in Russia featuring the triple-champ himself.

Sityodtong said:

“We definitely have a big fan base in Russia, ONE Championship. If we ever go to Russia, definitely I want to bring Anatoly Malykhin to Moscow and put on a big show. For sure, for sure. We have a big fan base in Russia. [Anatoly] wants to go to Siberia, ok. We’ll see, I need to see Siberia myself.”