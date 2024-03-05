“My dream is real!” - Anatoly Malykhin reacts to winning third MMA world title

After a historic night in Qatar, Anatoly Malykhin is now a three-division MMA world champion. No one in the history of mixed martial arts has ever achieved this feat.

Last week, the Russian mauler took care of business in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar against rival ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder, winning by third-round technical knockout to add the ONE middleweight MMA world title to his collection. His trophy case already included the heavyweight and light heavyweight golden straps.

The event took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City last Friday, March 1. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription, or on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

It was another terrifying performance from the now three-division king, and one that will cement his place among the upper echelon of greats when it’s all said and done.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the Circle after the fight, Malykhin reacted to his historic achievement.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I'm a legend. ONE Championship is my home. Qatar, you are the best of the best place. My dream is real, my dream is real! Three-division world champion.”

A ruler of three divisions, there’s a host of options for Malykhin moving forward.

What’s next for Anatoly Malykhin?

Needless to say, the triple champ has more than earned a break for his incredible run. Anatoly Malykhin has remained perfect as a professional MMA fighter, moving to 14-0 with a one hundred percent finishing rate.

That’s an insane statline by any means. But the 36-year-old says he and his family are going to take a short break, which is well earned.

When he returns, however, will it be as a middleweight, a light heavyweight, or a heavyweight? Only time will tell. Ruling three divisions is far from easy, but if anyone can do it, count on Anatoly Malykhin to make the impossible possible.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Anatoly Malykhin’s next fight.