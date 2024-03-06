Chatri Sityodtong on Anatoly Malykhin’s undefeated record and 100% finishing rate: “He will destroy any heavyweight on the planet”

Anatoly Malykhin once again proved that he is the ‘baddest man on the planet,’ and there is no one more hyped up than ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself.

Malykhin obliterated ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in the main event at ONE 166: Qatar last weekend, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City last Friday, March 1. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription or on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

‘Sladkiy’ battered and destroyed De Ridder, stopping the Dutchman in the third round via technical knockout to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title and become a three-division king.

Speaking at the official ONE 166: Qatar press conference backstage, Sityodtong declared Malykhin the best heavyweight on the planet.

He said:

“He is the Baddest Man in the World. Tell me one heavyweight that’s 14-0 with a 100 percent finishing rate. Russian national team wrestler. That’s elite of the elite. One punch KO power. He will destroy any heavyweight on the planet. I’m speaking as a lifelong martial artist, who’s done almost 40 years of Muay Thai and 14 years of jiu-jitsu. I’m not like some businessman talking. I’m talking from a martial artist’s perspective. He is the best heavyweight on the planet.”

Malykhin is now the reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion.

Anatoly Malykhin has big respect for Reinier de Ridder, impressed by performance

Giving credit where credit is due, Anatoly Malykhin praised Reinier de Ridder’s valiant effort in their middleweight world title clash.

‘Sladkiy’ added:

“De Ridder gained my respect tonight because he applied more aspects of different martial arts, not only jiu-jitsu. He impressed me with his resilience and his strength. I wish him nothing but the best in life and his upcoming fights.”

