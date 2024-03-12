Three-division king Anatoly Malykhin targets return to heavyweight after capturing middleweight MMA gold: “I’m ready to fight”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin can’t wait to return to action, even now just a couple of weeks removed from his history making victory over Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar.

Malykhin stopped De Ridder in the third round of their main event contest in ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The victory earned ‘Sladkiy’ the middleweight MMA belt, effectively making him the first and only concurrent three division MMA world champion in the sport.

ONE 166: Qatar took place live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City, Qatar last March 1st.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Malykhin talked about making a quick turnaround to defend one of his three belts.

The 36-year-old Russian star said:

“If there is an opportunity to fight in a couple weeks, I’ll take it. I have a couple bruises that need to heal from my last fight. Once those heal, I’m ready. Find me an opponent. Find me a heavyweight. I’m ready to fight.”

Malykhin is one of the scariest heavyweights in the world of MMA today, and he does have a few options.

What’s next for Anatoly Malykhin?

As the ruler of three divisions, there is no shortage of opponents for triple champ ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin. But at heavyweight, in particular, there are some pretty important matchups to be had.

Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane has put together a nice little run, passing three tough tests recently against Batradz Gazzaev, Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

And then, of course, there’s Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari, who was also victorious at ONE 166: Qatar and is on an impressive four-fight winning streak.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Anatoly Malykhin’s next fight.