“The best fighter in the world” - Amir Aliakbari sets his sights on Kang Ji Won after dismantling Arjan Bhullar in Qatar

There is no denying that heavyweight fighters are some of the most impressive specimens to ever grace the world of combat sports, thanks to their awesome power.

This past Friday, March 1, Iranian heavyweight star Amir Aliakbari showcased his quality at ONE 166 against the former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion in Arjan Bhullar.

Aliakbari, younger by one year than the 37-year-old Bhullar, was keen on showcasing himself as the first big threat to Anatoly Malykhin’s reign over the division by gunning for a finish against Bhullar.

Though ‘Singh’ had his moments of brilliance, Bhullar’s hesitance to engage with Aliakbari had referee Herb Dean pulling out the yellow card twice on him.

However, the fight would end via disqualification in favor of Aliakbari as Dean pulled out the red card on the former world champion due to timidity.

Following his win, Aliakbari made it clear that while the world championship picture was on his mind, he wanted to take care of unfinished business with Kang Ji Won. He said:

“After this fight, give me this Kang Ji Won. And after Kang Ji Won, I want to show you and everybody who is the best fighter in the world. Give me this [expletive] boy. I wanna crush his face.”

Amir Aliakbari and Kang Ji Won’s first clash

With both men carrying otherworldly knockout power, it was inevitable that they would be booked to face one another, and their collision course was set for March 2021 - Amir Aliakbari’s promotional debut.

Despite his famed Greco-Roman wrestling pedigree, Aliakbari was on the receiving end of an upset at the hands of the ‘Mighty Warrior’, knocking him out cold with one big left hook.

This is not the first time that Aliakbari has called out Kang Ji Won, and his win over Bhullar has only made his request an undeniable one.