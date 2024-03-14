Three-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin says every heavyweight knows about him now: “It's not a secret any longer”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin believes he’s the man to beat across all major global combat sports promotions, and it’s hard to argue against that.

The 36-year-old Russian beast is an absolute force to be reckoned with. Featuring a perfect 14-0 professional record, with all 14 of his wins coming inside the distance, Malykhin is a bad, bad man.

Speaking as a guest on Morning Kombat, Malykhin proclaimed himself the 'baddest man on the planet,' and the world’s best heavyweight MMA fighter.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“Well, indeed it's not a secret any longer. I think now every heavyweight on this planet has heard about me and what I can say is I'm ready for a big fight for a big challenge.”

Malykhin made history earlier this month when he defeated rival ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title to become history’s first simultaneous three-division MMA world champion.

The two met in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event was held at the Lusail Sports Arena on Mar. 1.

Who should Anatoly Malykhin fight next?

It seems abundantly clear that Anatoly Malykhin is plotting a return to the heavyweight division, after losing roughly 20 kilograms to make the middleweight limit. As such, the Russian star says he sees two viable opponents upon his heavyweight comeback.

He told ONE Championship:

“At the moment, I see two options. It’s “Reug Reug” [Oumar Kane] or [Amir] Aliakbari. I don’t know which one.”

Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane has won his last three fights, beating Batradz Gazzaev, Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, and legendary grappler Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

Meanwhile, Amir Aliakbari has forged a similar path, winning four straight – over Mauro Cerilli, Filipino legend Brandon Vera, Dustin Joynson, and former heavyweight MMA king Arjan Bhullar.