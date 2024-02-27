“Dramatic, violent, sudden” – Arjan Bhullar breaks down the schematics of the perfect knockout

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, Canadian-Indian star Arjan Bhullar has hinted at a show-stopping ending to his upcoming fight with Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari.

The 37-year-old of Punjabi descent said he understands the delicate intricacies of an explosive knockout, and that he’s prepared to put on a show this weekend.

Bhullar is set to lock horns with Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar during ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to Sportsmanor recently, Bhullar beamed at the thought of scoring finishes.

‘Singh’ said at the 8:35 mark:

“If I'm a fan, yeah, you want finishes and the most exciting type of finish, generally, is a knockout. It's dramatic, it's violent, it's sudden. All of those things.”

Arjan Bhullar has a total of 11 career victories with four knockouts. He has the opportunity to add another KO to his record this weekend.

Arjan Bhullar looks to take Amir Aliakbari to the mats: “Any type of finish on the ground takes a lot more skill”

How does Arjan Bhullar intend to finish Amir Aliakbari when they meet in the ONE Championship ring this weekend at ONE 166: Qatar? The 37-year-old veteran says he will look to take his opponent down and finish him on the ground.

He told Sportsmanor:

“Any type of finish on the ground takes a lot more skill and technique and knowledge to appreciate. So for sure that [is something I prefer]. But as an athlete, you know, any type of finish is exciting. You appreciate it because you know what it takes to get a finish.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.