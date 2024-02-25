“I wanted something else” – Arjan Bhullar reflects on his transition from freestyle wrestling to MMA

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar began his career as a freestyle wrestler, even competing in a handful of global competitions, including the Commonwealth Games. He also represented Canada in the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.

But instead of continuing his career as a pure wrestler, Bhullar made the decision to try his hand at professional mixed martial arts. It’s a decision that has paid off quite well for the 37-year-old Canadian-Indian star.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Bhullar detailed the decision process that went into transitioning from wrestling to MMA.

‘Singh’ stated:

“I had my mind made up heading into the Olympics after the Commonwealth Games, and before the Olympics, right around there, I knew I was done with wrestling. You know, inside, you know, I wanted something else. I felt there was more for me in life than just wrestling, and I felt the platform, I wanted the opportunities, which were in MMA.”

Arjan Bhullar to face Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

Bhullar is set to make his return to action in ONE Championship following his defeat to Anatoly Malykhin last year.

‘Singh’ will lock horns with Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

In the same interview with Sportsmanor, Bhullar says he is confident he can defeat Aliakbari.

‘Singh’ added:

“I think from a mental perspective, I feel much better. I feel like I can beat Amir and that's the fight that we have right now and I can't wait to prove that.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free.