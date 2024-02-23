“I feel great” – Anatoly Malykhin says drop to middleweight did not diminish his earth-shaking power

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, Russian powerhouse ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is attempting to make history once again when he steps into the ONE Championship Circle next week.

Malykhin is dropping down to the middleweight limit to challenge former adversary and reigning ONE middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1. If Malykhin wins, he will become an unprecedented three-division world champion in MMA.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Malykhin says he is adjusting well to the middleweight division, and that he will have all of the tools necessary to beat De Ridder and claim his historic third belt.

The 36-year-old double champ said:

“I feel great and I feel like I have [similar] power and everything. So, I’m very very grateful.”

Needless to say, a full-power Anatoly Malykhin at middleweight is such a scary thought.

Anatoly Malykhin out to win third belt and dedicate achievement to family: “It's a really important goal for me”

Winning three world titles across three different weight classes and holding all belts simultaneously is something no one in this history of MMA has ever done before. But next weekend at ONE 166: Qatar, Anatoly Malykhin will get that chance.

‘Sladkiy’ says he will dedicate the feat to his family, should he emerge victorious. He told South China Morning Post:

“It's a really important goal for me because three belts, it means the first belt should be on the belly of my wife, the second belt should be on the belly of my mother, and the third belt should be on the belly of my grandmother.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free.