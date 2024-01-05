“Everything will be the same” – Anatoly Malykhin says Reiner de Ridder ‘won’t have any advantages’ against him in rematch

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin isn’t breaking a sweat in his preparations for the highly anticipated rematch with former two-division king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder later this year.

In fact, the 35-year-old Russian powerhouse believes it’s going to be light work when he meets De Ridder this March.

Malykhin is set to challenge De Ridder for his ONE middleweight world title and attempt to become an unprecedented three-division world champion. The two meet in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The show will take place at the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says his game plan against De Ridder will be simple and largely the same as they met the last time around.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“De Ridder won’t have any advantage. I will just go and press him, throw a lot of punches and everything will be the same as always. It’s going to be very hard work for him.”

Anatoly Malykhin aiming for repeat performance against Reinier de Ridder

It’s history-making time again for Malykhin, and if he’s successful, he will do what no MMA fighter has done before him, and that’s to hold three world title belts across three weight classes simultaneously – a triple champ.

Malykhin first met De Ridder in December of 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila, Philippines.

De Ridder had incredible difficulty taking Malykhin down, which effectively nullified the Dutchman’s vaunted submission skills. Malykhin then went on to pummel De Ridder until he folded just before the end of the first round. The victory earned Malykhin the ONE light heavyweight crown and effectively made him a two-division world champion.

