“His MMA is rubbish” – Amir Aliakbari shares harsh assessment of Arjan Bhullar’s fighting skills ahead of ONE 166 clash

Bad blood is beginning to boil over between Iranian MMA superstar Amir Aliakbari and former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar.

The two colossal contenders are set to lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar next month, when ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, makes its historic return to the Middle East at the Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.

While fans anticipate an epic lead-up to this contest during fight week, it appears the first shots have been fired from the Aliakbari camp. The Iranian star recently criticized Bhullar’s fighting skills, offering a candid description of the Canadian-Indian.

Aliakbari said:

“Arjan Bhullar has shown that he never comes to fight. His MMA is rubbish.”

This matchup between Aliakbari and Bhullar has the makings of an instant classic, with both men offering similar strengths and weaknesses to match up with their unique fighting styles.

Will the freight train Amir Aliakbari continue to mow down opponents, or can Arjan Bhullar derail him?

Amir Aliakbari has been on an absolute tear as of late. After kicking off his ONE Championship stint by going 0-2 in his first two fights for the promotion, the Iranian has been able to string together three straight wins over tough opponents Mauro Cerilli, former heavyweight king Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera, and Canadian Dustin Joynson.

Meanwhile, Bhullar is 1-1 in ONE Championship. After taking the belt from Vera in 2021, the Canadian-Indian went on to lose the heavyweight belt to now reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

If Aliakbari wins, he makes a strong case for the next shot at the heavyweight belt. If Bhullar takes the victory, a rematch with Malykhin is all but set. Needless to say, there’s a lot riding on this fight.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.