Amir Aliakbari had to “change everything” after back-to-back losses in ONE Championship

Iranian combat sports star Amir Aliakbari has made a conscious effort to make use of his world-class wrestling skills in his recent fights and it has made a whole lot of difference.

The 35-year-old AAA Team affiliate racked up his third straight win in less than a year at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

Amir Aliakbari punched his way to a technical knockout victory in the opening round against Canadian Dustin Joynson in their featured heavyweight mixed martial arts clash at the event which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It was continuation of the success he has been having of late after opening his ONE Championship campaign with back-to-back losses.

At the post-event interview for ONE Fight Night 12, Amir Aliakbari shared that after the losses he absorbed initially, he recalibrated his tack and it has been all upside since, saying:

“After the two defeats that I had [in ONE Championship], I decided to change everything. So I practiced so I could get to the level that was, let's say, prepared me to win this game.”

Watch the interview below:

Against Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12, Amir Aliakbari blasted his way through the gates, firing a nasty left hook and right overhand combination that instantly rocked his opponent. The 37-year-old Canadian tried to recover only to find himself on the receiving end again of another lead left and overhand right.

The two then found themselves on the ropes from which Amir Aliakbari managed to take down his opponent. The wrestling dynamo secured a crucifix position after and unleashed a barrage of elbows and punches which eventually forced Dustin Joynson to tap in defeat at the 1:48 mark of the opening round.

The win earned for the Iranian star a $50,000 performance bonus and underscored his claim to a shot at the ONE heavyweight world title held by Russian Anatoly Malykhin, who dealt Aliakbari one of his two early defeats.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.