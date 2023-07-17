Amir Aliakbari wants to offer heavyweight belt as gift for his fans in Iran

Heavyweight MMA fighter Amir Aliakbari wants to make his home country of Iran proud by winning the ONE Championship world title at some point.

The 35-year-old Iranian combat sports star fortified his push for a world title shot by making short work of Canadian Dustin Joynson in their featured heavyweight clash at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

Amir Aliakbari started like a house on fire, uncorking a nasty left hook and right overhand combination that instantly rocked Dustin Joynson. The 37-year-old Canadian tried to recover only to find himself on the receiving end again of another lead left and overhand right.

The two then found themselves on the ropes from which Amir Aliakbari managed to take down his opponent. The wrestling dynamo secured a crucifix position after and unleashed a barrage of elbows and punches which eventually forced Dustin Joynston to tap in defeat at the 1:48 mark of the opening round.

Watch Amir Aliakbari’s impressive finish below:

The win marked the third straight for Amir Aliakbari in the last 11 months in ONE Championship. It also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Asked by the South China Morning Post for his message to the fans following his victory, the AAA Team affiliate said he is happy with the win but that the real goal is to bring the world title to Iran, saying:

“I want to thank you all and I hope I can bring this belt back and this is my gift and we offer to you all my friends. Thank you.”

Check out the interview below:

Interestingly, immediately after his victory, Aliakbari had a staredown with ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, the man he wants to dethrone. The two met previously before with the Russian winning by knockout in the first round.

Replay of the ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.