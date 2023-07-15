ONE Fight Night 12 results: Amir Aliakbari’s venomous strikes forces Dustin Joynson to tap 

Amir Aliakbari didn’t even offer a smile as he made his walk down the ramp into the ring of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Barely two minutes into their heavyweight MMA match, the watching world knew just why, as he shredded Canadian tank Dustin Joynson to bits on his way to a statement highlight-reel victory inside the Thai capital at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, July 14.

The Iranian wrestling specialist looked like a man on a mission as soon as the floodgates opened, throwing a cracking left hook and right overhand combination that landed clean on Joynson’s skull.

Attempting to turn the tide, Joynson pivoted out of his opponent’s range trying to find a response. Unfortunately, he stepped right into another lead left and overhand right.

From there, the AAA Team representative worked on his foe’s body on the ropes and successfully took him down to the ground – where he’s known to produce his best work.

Amir Aliakbari landed in a crucifix position and threw down a hellish amount of elbows and punches with his dynamite left hand. At that point, a finish looked as if it was just a stone’s throw away.

The Aftermath MMA upstart was still adamant to find an escape route. However, with his upper torso trapped underneath Amir Aliakbari’s mammoth frame, there was simply no way out.

A final salvo of strikes on the canvas eventually forced the former to tap, gaining the Iranian beast his second straight finish on the global stage at 1:48 of the opening stanza.

Final result: Amir Aliakbari defeats Dustin Joynson via submission (due to strikes) at 1:48 of round one (MMA – heavyweight)

Following the win, the victor shared a staredown with ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight king Anatoly Malykhin, a match that looks very likely to happen after the Iranian’s $50,000 performance bonus-winning display.