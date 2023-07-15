Amir Aliakbari and Anatoly Malykhin get into post-fight scuffle after obliterating Dustin Joynson

Iranian wrestling sensation Amir Aliakbari is quickly growing in confidence, following another spectacular stoppage victory in his most recent fight.

Aliakbari obliterated Canadian heavyweight Dustin Joynson, trapping his opponent in a mounted crucifix while unloading a barrage of heavy strikes from the top. The two traded punches in a pivotal heavyweight clash at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov, which took place Friday, July 14th, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After the performance, Aliakbari took to the microphone in his post-fight interview with veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson. He said:

“Chatri, thank you for this opportunity, but you said before that Malykhin is the best heavyweight in the world. Now I will show you who is the f***ing best heavyweight in the world. Give me this f***ing fight. Malykhin! Come and see me bro! Next time, I will come for belt! Malykhin, are you ready?”

What happened after was madness.

Malykhin, who was sitting ringside, climbed into the ring to confront Aliakbari, and the two immediately got into it. Aliakbari squared up to Malykhin in the corner, while the Russian grabbed his neck in a Thai clinch, all this with Chilson sandwiched in the middle of the two behemoths.

Aliakbari and Malykhin met in the Circle once before, with the latter winning via first-round knockout in September of 2021. Malykhin was merely a rising contender at the time. Now he’s the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion.

After scoring three straight finishes, Aliakbari is on a roll. His performance against Joynson also netted him a US$50,000 bonus.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Amazon Prime Video.