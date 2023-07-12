Anatoly Malykhin says he’s prepared to school Amir Aliakbari once more: “He can’t do anything against me”

Reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin has proven his utter dominance in two weight classes, taking out the majority of legitimate challengers to his dual throne.

However, a former adversary is quickly on the rise once again and could earn his way back to an opportunity at ONE Championship gold.

Iranian wrestling sensation Amir Aliakbari is on a little two-fight winning streak and is growing in confidence. If Aliakbari is victorious in his next fight, he could very well be next in line to face the Russian king.

Aliakbari is scheduled to take on Canadian fighter Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov this week.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

If Aliakbari wins, it will be his third straight victory, and he will have a case for a Malykhin rematch.

Malykhin beat Aliakbari via first-round knockout in September of 2021. As per ‘Sladkiy’, he can very well do it again.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin says he will be ringside at ONE Fight Night 12 and plans to make a scene if the Iranian is victorious.

The 35-year-old said:

“I will be at this event, and if he challenges me, I will step into the cage and take that fight. And I'll show him that he can't do anything against me.”

Who wants to see a rematch between the hard-hitting Malykhin and the powerful Aliakbari?

