Anatoly Malykhin on possible grappling bout against ‘Buchecha’ or Reinier de Ridder: “Would be a good idea”

Is there anything Anatoly Malykhin can’t do? The reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion is conqueror of two divisions, and he has yet to be tested in the Circle by a real formidable opponent, despite facing the world’s best fighters.

Because of his mixed martial arts dominance, the 35-year-old undefeated Russian star is seeking challenges in new disciplines, and recently expressed interest in competing in the realm of submission grappling.

ONE Championship recently focused on bringing the world’s best submission grapplers to the promotion, and ‘Sladkiy’ says he can see himself rolling among them.

In a recent interview with Fighters Only, Malykhin revealed two names he would be willing to share the mats with.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“A grappling match with Buchecha or [Reinier] De Ridder would be a good idea. I am up for any fighter with some media weight.”

One of the strongest and most powerful heavyweight MMA fighters in the world, it has proven extremely difficult for opponents to take Malykhin down to the canvas. Even accomplished wrestlers and grapplers have failed to mount any sort of takedown offensive against the Russian behemoth.

While he would certainly be in a test against 17-time BJJ world champion ‘Buchecha’ or grappling specialist ‘The Dutch Knight’, one could argue that these two grapplers would also have their fair share of problems taking on Malykhin.

Could we see Malykhin take the BJJ mats soon? Stay tuned to find out.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch Malykhin’s most recent fight at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he became the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion after stopping former king Arjan Bhullar. The event is available via replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

