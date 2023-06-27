Emotional Anatoly Malykhin dedicates victory to fallen Victoria Lee, referee Watcharin Ratchaniphon

Reigning undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin put together arguably the most impressive performance of his epic career so far last week, but he did not want to celebrate his victory over longtime rival Arjan Bhullar.

Following a third-round technical knockout win over his Indian-Canadian opponent, the hard-hitting Russian took the microphone inside the ONE Championship ring. Instead of cutting a promo like he usually does, ‘Sladkiy’ took the time out to dedicate his win to two fallen ONE Championship members.

In the ONE Friday Fights 22 post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Malykhin had this to say:

“You know, today is not the day I want to celebrate my victory. Our ONE Championship family lost two great people. They are Victoria Lee and our referee [Watcharin Ratchaniphon]. I want to dedicate this win to their families and for all of you to stand up and observe a minute of silence.”

Victoria Lee passed away late last December, sending shockwaves throughout the martial arts community. She was just 18 years of age at the time. Nicknamed 'The Prodigy', Lee was the younger sister of ONE world champions Angela and Christian Lee.

Both Angela and Christian have since stepped away from competition and are grieving the loss of Victoria.

Then last week in Thailand, ONE Championship official Paopom Watcharin was found dead in his home. It was suspected that he had taken his own life.

Malykhin says his victory and performance is in honor of the two fallen.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Malykhin’s epic TKO performance over Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

