Anatoly Malykhin on what it means to have his family with him during fight week

ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin believes a happy fighter is the most dangerous. This is why it’s super important for the Russian mixed martial arts star and two-division titleholder to have his family close to him during a very important fight week.

Malykhin is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and arguably the most dangerous heavyweight MMA fighter in the world. He is unbeaten as a professional with a perfect 12-0 record.

A massive part of his success, Malykhin believes, is having his family with him at all times.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin talked about the joy it brings him when he sees his wife and son enjoying themselves while he’s getting ready to step into the ring.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“Of course, my family, my wife, and my son Leo really enjoy it here. They can relax, have a great time, swim in the pools, and enjoy delicious breakfasts. Well, and for me, of course, it's good to have my family by my side. I get energized by seeing how happy they are to be with me before the fight. Everything is wonderful.”

Just how good will Malykhin be this week? The Russian star is planning something special for his next fight.

Interim heavyweight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin will attempt to unify the ONE heavyweight world title with the reigning king ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22. The bout takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23 on Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

