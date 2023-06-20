‘Buchecha’ expects Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar to trade punches like ‘a boxing fight’

Though they are both more than capable of taking matters to the ground and turning the fight into a grappling contest, 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida believes reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin are going to keep the fight standing to prove a point.

‘Buchecha’ believes that all the pent up tension that has been building over the past 12 months of this fight being put together will not be wasted on a technical ground battle. The 32-year-old unbeaten ONE Championship heavyweight believes Bhullar and Malykhin will go to war in "a boxing fight."

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Almeida shared his thoughts on what he thinks the action will be like in this all-important heavyweight clash.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“No shooting because nobody wants to waste energy and somebody gets defended. So I think it's going to be like a boxing match. A boxing fight.”

Catch the interview below:

The showdown between reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar and ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin has been a long time coming.

Bhullar and Malykhin have traded barbs on social media for the last 12 months, and even to this day continue to troll each other leading up to fight night. But after several delays and postponements, the two behemoths now appear to be ready to finally step in the ring and settle matters with their fists.

Bhullar and Malykhin will attempt to unify the ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23 in Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Almeida is preparing for his own return to action, when he takes on Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this August.

