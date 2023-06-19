‘Buchecha’ wants winner of Anatoly Malykhin vs. Arjan Bhullar

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and undefeated MMA fighter Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will be watching very intently when reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar and ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin lock horns this Friday night in Thailand.

The 32-year-old Brazilian legend is unbeaten in ONE Championship since transitioning to the sport of mixed martial arts, and is already knocking on the door of a world title shot. In fact, ‘Buchecha’ could very well face the winner of the Bhullar vs. Malykhin matchup and come after the belt for himself.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ talked about potentially challenging the winner for the ONE heavyweight world title once the belt is unified.

Almeida said:

“Whoever wins, right? If I have to pick an opponent. [Whoever gets the title.] Yeah, exactly. But not necessarily, for my next fight, but if I have to choose, probably, whoever wins this fight.”

Catch the interview below:

At a perfect 4-0 in his budding MMA career, all finishes, Almeida has proven incredibly capable. He’s taken out some very dangerous opponents, including the hard-hitting Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko, to prove he belongs at the very least in the world title conversation.

Bhullar and Malykhin will attempt to unify the ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 23 in Asian primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

