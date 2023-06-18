Arjan Bhullar can’t wait to see the kind of "bite" and "bark" Anatoly Malykhin possesses at ONE Friday Fights 22

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is tired of going back-and-forth with ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin.

The two talented heavyweights have traded barbs for over a year now, taking a stab at each other any chance they get, whether on social media or through the press. Needless to say, there’s a tremendous amount of interest in seeing these two men finally settle things in the circle.

That opportunity comes this week as the two are finally scheduled to fight.

Arjan Bhullar will attempt to unify the ONE Championship heavyweight throne when he takes on Anatoly Malykhin for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, June 23 on Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Bhullar said that he was tired of hearing Malykhin talk the talk and wants to see if he can walk the walk instead:

“Let him bark. We’ll see what kind of bite he has. It’s easy to bark, and it’s easy to bite when no one is fighting you back.”

Luckily for fans, Malykhin is more than a willing participant in this highly anticipated heavyweight clash. The undefeated Russian is 12-0 in his career, with a 100 percent finishing rate. He also holds the ONE light heavyweight world title and is a two-division champion.

Needless to say, this fight is going to be epic.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the action and excitement as we bring you live updates on the event.

Poll : 0 votes