Arjan Bhullar still not convinced two-division king Anatoly Malykhin understands how 'business works' in MMA

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is finally going to be stepping into the Circle opposite ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin.

The two heavyweight behemoths have long been on a collision course, ever since Bhullar captured the heavyweight belt in 2021 and went on hiatus, and Malykhin saw his star rise during that period.

Malykhin captured the interim gold in his second-round knockout victory over Kirill Grishenko in February 2022 at ONE: Bad Blood. During this time, Bhullar was out indefinitely due to various issues.

One, he was renegotiating his contract with ONE Championship. But after that got sorted, Bhullar was hit with injuries that pushed the highly anticipated heavyweight world title unification bout even further back.

Obviously, both men have grown rather impatient and weary in trying to put this fight together, as it has faced multiple postponements for various issues.

Malykhin, on his part, has goaded Bhullar every chance he gets, trolling him on social media and calling him a ‘chicken.’

Speaking in an interview on Smack Talk with Sandhu, Bhullar says that ‘Sladkiy’ just simply doesn’t understand the business part of the fighting.

‘Singh’ said:

"He doesn’t understand how the sport works, how the business works."

Luckily for everyone involved, including the fans, none of that matters right now, as both men are ready to enter the Circle and finally settle the score for good.

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin are set to unify the ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23. It’s going to be a crazy fight.

