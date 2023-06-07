Arjan Bhullar inspired by inner challenge to be the best version of himself

Arjan Bhullar is pushing himself to be the best possible version he can be before making his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship ring this Friday night.

More than two years removed from his second-round knockout against Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera to capture the ONE heavyweight world championship, Arjan Bhullar will finally step back into the spotlight as he is set to unify his heavyweight crown against the promotion’s reigning interim ONE heavyweight world champion, Anatoly Malykhin.

Before heading to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, ‘Singh’ appeared on Smack Talk with Sandhu to discuss his highly anticipated return and his desire to be the absolute best version of himself that he can be, no matter who is standing in front of him.

“Why I want to go out there is to be the best version of myself,” Bhullar said. “I like that inner challenge, that inner push. Be it Anatoly or anyone else. They can’t push me harder than I can push myself.”

Arjan Bhullar will no doubt need to be the absolute best version of himself that has ever existed if he hopes to get past the challenge that Anatoly Malykhin brings. The Russian juggernaut had a star-making 2022, capturing the interim ONE heavyweight world title before going on to become a two-division ONE world champion, handing Reinier de Ridder his first career loss via a stunning first-round knockout.

Malykhin captured the ONE light heavyweight world title against ‘The Dutch Knight’ solidifying his spot as the promotion’s 2022 Fighter of the Year. Riding a massive wave of momentum, Malykhin will go into his contest with ‘Singh’ carrying a 12-fight undefeated streak and a 100% finish rate under the ONE Championship banner, making him one of, if not the most dangerous heavyweight alive.

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin will finally unify their ONE heavyweight world titles on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22. Fans in North America can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

