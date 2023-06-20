Anatoly Malykhin wants to get ‘rid’ of Arjan Bhullar: “I will put him to sleep and send him wherever he wants to go”

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar can’t wait for his episode with ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin to finally be over so he can turn the page to the next chapter in his career.

Malykhin has been a thorn in Bhullar’s side for the greater part of the last year, ever since the hard-hitting Russian embarked on an unbeaten win streak in ONE Championship and captured the interim heavyweight belt along the way.

Their showdown has been a long time coming, and after multiple delays and postponements, it’s finally here. And Bhullar can’t wait for his chance to put an end to ‘Sladkiy.’

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Bhullar says he plans on knocking Malykhin out cold and sending him scampering out of the promotion.

The Punjabi Indian superstar said:

“Let him leave now. I will put him to sleep and send him wherever he wants to go.”

Of course, that is easier said than done. Over the past 12 months, Malykhin has transformed into an absolute monster and is now considered one of the most dangerous heavyweights in all of mixed martial arts.

Bhullar, who captured the heavyweight gold with a knockout victory over former divisional king Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera in 2021, certainly has his hands full with Malykhin, to say the least.

Bhullar and Malykhin will attempt to unify the ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23 in Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes