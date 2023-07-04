Anatoly Malykhin on wife Anita’s support: “My wife believes in me more than I do”

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is the epitome of a cool cat when he’s locked in the cage. But the undefeated 35-year-old Russian stalwart says his cool and calm demeanor comes from none-other-than his wife Anita.

They say behind every great man is a woman, and for Malykhin, his wife Anita serves as his rock.

In a recent interview with Fighters Only, Malykhin showered praise for Anita, and says she is the reason for his immense success.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I credit all of my success to her. My calmness, my confidence – all thanks to her. My wife believes in me more than I do. Even [if] I have bad thoughts, hesitations before a fight, she has no such thing.”

Malykhin has looked absolutely unstoppable over the past few years, really coming into his own as one of the baddest heavyweights on the planet. He is now a two-division ONE world champion, and is arguably the pound-for-pound best fighter in ONE Championship.

The culmination of Malykhin’s rise came last week when he took on former heavyweight king Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Malykhin’s most recent fight at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he became the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion after stopping Bhullar in the third round. The event is available via replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

