Francis Ngannou gives a fitting reply to Tyson Fury's "table tennis champion" comment after winning hearts with boxing debut

Francis Ngannou gave a fitting reply to Tyson Fury's "table tennis champion" remarks following an incredible performance.

Ngannou and Fury locked horns last night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in what was a spectacular event of boxing. Walking into the fight as a massive underdog, 'The Predator' put on an incredible performance.

However, despite knocking down Tyson Fury in the third round of the fight, Francis Ngannou went on to lose a controversial split decision at the end of their 10-round clash. Following the fight, 'The Predator' took to X to take a sly dig at Fury for his previous comments.

Ahead of their fight, 'The Gypsy King' looked to have undermined Ngannou's chances. He said:

“This is like a tennis table champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final."

Taking shots at the comments made by Fury, Ngannou took to X following their fight. After the public and professional consensus leaning towards him, he said:

"Table Tennis champion of the world #FuryNgannou"

Eddie Hearn reacts to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is amongst many who believe the former UFC heavyweight champion got the better of 'The Gypsy King' last night. Speaking about the fight during an interview, Hearn offered his praise to Ngannou and criticized Fury for his performance.

While further suggesting that Tyson Fury should fight either Anthony Joshua or rematch Francis Ngannou, Eddie Hearn said:

"I'm absolutely lost for words. I mean Francis Ngannou has never boxed before and fair play to him. I mean, I didn't think he was overly impressive but Tyson Fury looked like he's never laced up a pair of gloves before got dropped in the third round? Never threw a punch. Ngannou never threw a punch after. I thought Ngannou won by two rounds."

He added:

"The boxing world's gone mad, I mean please either, forget Fury-Usyk no one's interested. Just give us Fury against AJ. AJ will knock Tyson Fury out inside six rounds! Make the fight otherwise, we'll never get it or rematch Ngannou because the guy just deserves to have had one of the greatest wins."

