“I’ll take that action all day” - Nico Carrillo invites Jonathan Haggerty to featherweight to settle their beef

Former top-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland may be making his featherweight debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend.

But he has not forgotten about his biggest rival in the division he left behind.

Carrillo maintains that he is still open to facing English superstar and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty should the opportunity arise.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo talked about potentially facing Haggerty in the future.

'King of the North' stated:

"Just from a fighter’s perspective, he should know how it feels to be in there cutting weight. Coming at me with the ‘You’re next’ bollocks. He’s already said he’d fight me at 70kg, my door is open. I’ll take that action all day. So let’s see if he’s game."

Needless to say, a Carrillo vs. Haggerty showdown would be undoubtedly exciting, but the Scottish knockout artist has more pressing matters at hand.

Nico Carrillo draws Thai icon Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo will make his first appearance as a featherweight in ONE Championship when he takes on veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round bout in 'the art of eight limbs'.

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 30 as it happens.

