FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong shows his pedigree in Singapore barnburner against Tawanchai

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong flaunted the full extent of his legendary status in the striking ranks when he went toe-to-toe with current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in August 2021.

The Thai stars crossed paths in a 155-pound Muay Thai bout, in which Sitthichai leaned on his experience to counter Tawanchai's highly athletic and aggressive fighting style.

After a cautious start against the younger Tawanchai, 'Killer Kid' stayed within the former's range to take away the kicks and land his counters more quickly. This led to the former Glory lightweight kickboxing king earning a razor-thin split decision victory.

Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

This began a three-fight winning streak for the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp product, highlighted by a unanimous decision outing against Davit Kiria in the semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in January 2022.

After falling to Chingiz Allazov in the finals two months later, Sitthichai has since split his last six assignments. His most recent result was a unanimous decision defeat to Shadow Singha Mawynn in December 2024.

Sitthichai eyeing return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 30

At 33 years old, Sitthichai is raring to prove he has a lot left in the tank as he welcomes ONE bantamweight Muay Thai standout Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai ranks at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

Fans last saw 'King of the North' suffer a first-round TKO upset to Nabil Anane in January over the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Now, he will try his luck in the similarly stacked 155-pound Muay Thai division, where Sitthichai is the fourth-ranked competitor.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

