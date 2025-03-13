Thai legend Sitthichai welcomes Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 30

Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong welcomes bantamweight Muay Thai world title contender Nico Carrillo of Scotland in the featherweight division next month.

ONE Championship announced this week that the clash between the two world-class strikers is now part of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the first featherweight match of 'The King of the North' after some time, having stayed in his traditional lane of bantamweight for much of the time in ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo was last in action back in January, where he vied for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai championship belt. He, however, fell short in his bid, stopped by Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane by TKO (three knockdowns) in the opening round.

Testing him at 155 pounds is Sitthichai, a decorated fighter boasting 129 professional victories in a career spanning nearly two decades.

He is seeking for a bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 30 after losing in his last match in December.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nico Carrillo says it is time to move to featherweight

While Nico Carrillo had a lot of success competing in the bantamweight division. At this stage of his career, however, he said featherweight suits him better and it was time to move up.

He came to this realization after he absorbed a tough first-round KO loss in his last fight at the hands of Nabil Anane back in January, shooting down his bid for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Following his defeat, Nico Carrillo took to Instagram, sharing his intention to move up to featherweight.

The 26-year-old Glasgow, Scotland native said:

"Obviously, I’m moving up to 155 now. Fight camps will be so much happier and focused on training rather than focused on what we need to pound to get the weight off. I do feel like, it’s obviously heartbreaking to learn the lesson like this but this is a new chapter."

Check out what he had to say below:

Carrillo is not exactly new in competing in featherweight under ONE Championship. He started in his campaign in the promotion in featherweight in his debut in April 2023, defeating Furkan Karabag of Turkey by knockout in the third round.

