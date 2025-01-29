"Same destination, different journey" - Nico Carrillo shifts his focus, determined to start redemption arc at featherweight

Changing weight classes is fairly common in combat sports, and ONE Muay Thai phenom Nico Carrillo is leaving his bantamweight stomping grounds in search of fortune in the heavier featherweight division.

In an Instagram post, 'King of the North' revealed his plans to move up to the 155-pound division with the same goal that motivated him since his April 2023 promotional debut: win 26 pounds of ONE gold. Carrillo wrote in the caption:

"Thank you everyone for your support and messages. It makes me very grateful to be a British fighter. It makes dealing the the L a little easier knowing yous are all behind me. In the end everything is ok, if it's not ok it's not then end."

He then added:

"Featherweight is where my focus will go to now. Same destination, different journey. Now watch me climb to the peak of the mountain all over again."

Carrillo's departure from the 145-pound Muay Thai division comes after 6-foot-4 Muay Thai standout Nabil Anane captured the division's interim gold over him at ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24, via first-round TKO.

As it stands, the featherweight Muay Thai division is already stacked with talent. The Scottish striker's impending arrival will make it even more interesting to see who will challenge reigning king Tawanchai PK Saenchai next.

Chatri Sityodtong hints at Nico Carrillo, Jonathan Haggerty encounter

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong dropped some bombshells during the ONE 170 post-event press conference, highlighted by a potential super fight between Nico Carrillo and ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

He said:

"A hundred percent. Nico wants it, and Haggerty wants it. My dream would be to put in Wembley Arena. I think we'd sell out within minutes. And to be honest, the U.K. genuinely has some of the best fighters on the planet. And, yeah, I'm very excited."

