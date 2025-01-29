Chatri Sityodtong hyped for possible all-British clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo at Wembley Arena

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Jonathan Haggerty vs. Nico Carrillo could sell out the legendary Wembley Arena.

At ONE 170, Nico Carrillo suffered his first defeat in ONE, a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Carrillo, aged 26, has plenty of time to continue evolving and capture ONE gold in the future. In the meantime, the Scottish bantamweight could be destined for a highly-anticipated matchup against his rival Jonathan Haggerty.

During the ONE 170 post-event press conference, Chatri Sityodtong had this to say about potentially booking Haggerty vs. Carrillo:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"A hundred percent. Nico wants it, and Haggerty wants it. My dream would be to put in Wembley Arena. I think we'd sell out within minutes. And to be honest, the U.K. genuinely has some of the best fighters on the planet. And, yeah, I'm very excited."

Nabil Anane secured a $50,000 performance bonus for his knockout win against Nico Carrillo. Meanwhile, Tawanchai and Fabricio Andrade also received added money for their title-winning knockouts at ONE 170.

The replay of ONE 170, including three world title fights, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers via watch.onefc.com.

Watch Anane's knockout against Carrillo below:

Jonathan Haggerty is focused on kickboxing title defense before returning to Muay Thai

In November 2023, Jonathan Haggerty became a two-sport world champion by capturing the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title. However, his prestige status was later revoked after a 49-second knockout loss against Superlek in Muay Thai.

Haggerty has since declared his goal to regain the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne. Firstly, the UK superstar must defend his kickboxing strap for the first time.

On February 20, Haggerty will headline ONE 171 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. The bantamweight kickboxing king's upcoming opponent is Wei Rui, who earned the title shot with a unanimous decision win against Hiroki Akimoto in his promotional debut.

Regardless of the result at ONE 171, Haggerty seems destined to fight Nico Carrillo later this year. The winner of that matchup could then potentially face Superlek or Nabil Anane, who will battle for unified bantamweight Muay Thai gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.