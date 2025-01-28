"One of the biggest fights" - Chatri Sityodtong on impending Superlek-Nabil Anane world title unification war

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes that the unification fight between Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be the one to look out for. Inside the sold-out Impact Arena last Friday, 20-year-old Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane shocked the world as he beat heavy favorite Nico Carrillo via first-round TKO to become the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and book a unification contest against 'The Kicking Machine.'

Though nothing is confirmed as of now, the ONE head honcho says their five-round scrap could be held on March 23 as part of the ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Arena in Japan.

Weighing in on the magnitude of the fight, the lifelong martial artist had this to say to the media in attendance during the ONE 170 post-fight press conference:

"This will be one of the biggest fights that will happen in Japan. And if you look at the fight with Nabil and Superlek before, you can see that Nabil has improved a lot, hundred percent. And he believes that the Japanese people would love this fight."

Watch the full ONE 170 post-fight press conference here:

Anane and Superlek first fought in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22, when the latter welcomed the former to the promotion. The reigning two-sport, two-division world champion knocked out the Thai-Algerian star in the opening round.

Nabil Anane promises to have the performance of his life when he faces Superlek in their unification match

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative immediately spoke about his unification rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' in his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson after he secured the victory over 'King of the North.'

According to Nabil Anane, he will only take several days off before he returns to the gym and trains for this massive second meeting with Superlek, as he proclaimed:

"I will be prepared for that. I will only need a few days of rest and I will go back to the gym and work hard and I will be better than this."

Fans can rewatch the replay of the ONE 170 card via watch.onefc.com.

