“Absolutely ludicrous” - Hulking Nico Carrillo couldn’t believe how he made the bantamweight limit for the longest time

Former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland has dropped the hammer on his stint at bantamweight, citing difficulty meeting the 145-pound weight limit.

Which is why this weekend, the former ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender will make his featherweight Muay Thai debut in ONE Championship.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Carrillo says that looking back on things, he wondered how he made the bantamweight limit at all.

'King of the North' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Not only that, but when you’re training as much as I am and eating right, you’re putting muscle and size on. That just happens, so you’re trying to combat it by losing weight. Now, I’ve let the reins much looser. I’m already sitting heavier because I’m naturally getting bigger as I continue to evolve."

Carrillo added:

"Looking back it’s absolutely ludicrous that I was trying to make bantamweight."

Needless to say, fans eagerly await Nico Carrillo's featherweight Muay Thai debut, and anticipate how 'King of the North' could look in his new weight class.

Nico Carrillo draws Thai veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong for featherweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is getting ready to face one of the toughest tests of his career when he takes on Thai veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The two will throw down in a three-round duel at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

