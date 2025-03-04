“Just listen to your body” - Nico Carrillo admits he dropped the ball in the biggest fight of his career

Former ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland shocked the world when he announced that he would be leaving the division to move to featherweight, where a host of new challenges await him.

Carrillo is coming off a first-round technical knockout defeat to six-foot-four-inch tall Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane at ONE 170 last January, where he succumbed after being knocked down three times just moments into a contest for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

'King of the North' appeared out of sorts, and afterward, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative said it was because he had a difficult weight cut.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo talked about the struggles he had faced in trying to make the bantamweight limit.

"So that’s when you need to just listen to your body. But again, still paid a massive price for that. Biggest opportunity in my life, biggest stage ever, and it was at that time my body just responds to that. It still hurts me but I’ll get better from this. I can now fight at my full potential, undepleted, and it’s a hard loss but there’s going to be a lot of good stat form."

Needless to say, fans eagerly await the return of the Scottish sensation, and are interested in seeing what he looks like as a featherweight.

Jonathan Haggerty wishes Nico Carrillo well in move to featherweight: "I wish him all the best"

Former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty has had his beef with 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo in the past, but the reigning bantamweight kickboxing king wishes nothing but the best for his Scottish counterpart.

Haggerty told Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"I hope he does well in the featherweight division, there are some great fights over there for him. And who knows? Maybe [we’ll fight] at catchweight or so? I wish him all the best though."

